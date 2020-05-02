Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
ANGELONE, Letitia "Letty" Lifetime Newton resident, age 98, April 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Agapito and Domenica Angelone. Loving sister of Renato Angelone, Bertha D'Ercole, Gino Angelone and his wife Lois, and the late Louis Angelone and her baby sister Rita. Letty also leaves her loving friend Mary Kelley and family and numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved friends at the Filippo Corsi Society in Thompsonville. Veteran of WWII, US Navy and devoted employee for 45 years at the Brooks Brothers store on Newbury Street in Boston. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when viable. In lieu of flowers, donations in Letty's memory may be made to the VA Hospital in Jamaica Plain or to another veterans organization. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
