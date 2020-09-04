DELICATA, Letizia (Marrocco) Letizia lived almost ninety-nine years. She was born in Italy, came to the United States after World War II as a war bride, had two sons and became an American citizen. She was devoted to her family and ardently practiced her Catholic faith. When her sons were grown she worked outside her home for 17 years at her neighborhood Lincoln-Elliot school where she became a "grandmother" for many children as she helped in the classroom, lunch-room and playground. Her very long life included daily prayer, walking, cooking and eating traditional Italian meals, interacting with neighbors and keeping in touch with family and friends by telephone. She was aware of how unusual it was to be living at an advanced age without taking any prescription medication or needing any assistance with cooking, paying her bills or general activities of daily living. Although she maintained her independence and was grateful for the kindness of her neighbors, she was also aware of her mortality and prayed for the end to come in her sleep. On the second of September her prayers were answered. She will be missed. Letizia was predeceased by her beloved husband Nazzareno (Ned) Delicata and her beloved son Dino Delicata M.D. She is survived by her son Leo Delicata (Jeanne) Portland Maine, three grandchildren, Maria Russell (Will), Portland Maine, Alexander Delicata, Los Angeles, CA, Christina Delicata, Chicago, IL. Four great-grandchildren: Lilly, Alexandra, Maya and Ned Russell and many relatives still living in Italy including her sister Paola Tudino. Because of the expressed wishes of the deceased there will be no wake. She was aware of the risks presented by the Covid-19 virus and wished her Funeral Mass to be private to eliminate any possibility that her friends and neighbors might be harmed. Condolences may be expressed via the Guest Book attached to Letizia's online death notice in the Boston Globe and donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Newton: ourladys@sholnewton.org. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.