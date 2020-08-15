|
COHEN, Lewis Cobrain Age 73, of Brookline, Massachusetts, died at home peacefully on August 13th surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Grace Phyllis Cohen. Lewis was born in Boston, son of the late Maurice and Marilyn Cohen, and grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts. He attended the Baker School and graduated from the New Hampton School; Babson College; Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management; Harvard Business School YPO PPL; and attended Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Israel. Lewis began his career at Lechmere working with his family, including his father and his grandfather, in the family business and then as an executive for Target after the family sold Lechmere to the Dayton-Hudson Corporation. After graduate school, in 1976, Lewis purchased the Apahouser Lock and Security Corporation. As Owner, President and CEO of Apahouser Access Systems, Mr. Cohen exponentially grew and successfully managed the business for nearly a quarter of a century with his dedicated team until he sold the company to what is now Stanley Black & Decker. Lewis spent his early retirement as an entrepreneur, published business author, consultant, venture capitalist and philanthropist. Lewis also served as a director and trustee of numerous private, publicly traded and non-profit boards throughout his career. He was active in numerous security and other industry trade groups and was a member of Young Presidents Organization starting in 1984 where he served in various local and national leadership roles. Lewis' passion for education and helping others stood out in all that he did, including during his tenure as chairman of the board of Sterling College and through supporting and serving many other schools and universities including Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Maurice and Marilyn Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University, Concord Academy and the New Hampton School. One of Lewis and his beloved Grace's passions throughout their lives together was wine. He worked with and supported Grace in her endeavor to start her own vineyard and wine label, Zypora Vineyards, growing and making some of the first Primitivo grapes and wine in the United States. Together they pioneered, created and hand planted one of the first vineyards in the Sierra Nevada foothills from the ground up. Today their thriving vineyard is in its fifteenth year. Another of Lewis and Grace's passions was creating, supporting and engaging with art and artists. Together they repurposed their long-term real estate holding, the former Apahouser building in Needham, Massachusetts, by providing the shared vision, land, building and funding for its conversion into what is now the Gorse Mill Studios, a thriving artist community. Lewis and Grace also loved to travel, and they spent time in all four corners of the globe as a family, exploring and learning together. Lewis placed his love for his family above all else. He was a loving husband of more than forty years to the love of his life, the late Grace Phyllis (Mager) Cohen. Devoted father to his daughter, Liza Cohen Gates and her husband Andrew, and his son, Benjamin Cohen and his wife Melissa. Cherished "Papa," "Popsicle," and grandfather, to Oliver, Isabelle, Sophie and Jalona. Loving and loyal son to Maurice and Marilyn Cohen. Beloved son-in-law to Milton and Dorothy Mager. Dedicated brother in-law to Ellen and Warren Jacobs and Janet and Charles Bronstein. Revered uncle "Lewie" to Brett and Rebecca Jacobs, Jill Jacobs and Jesse and Ryan Guzik. Great-uncle to Skylar Guzik. Caring brother to Betsy Solomon, brother-in-law to Martin Solomon and uncle to Amy Silber, Lesley Solomon and Lori York. Loyal cousin. Devoted and supportive co-worker, friend and teammate to his team and "family" at Apahouser and everywhere else he worked and mentored. Lifelong friend to many. Cherished family member of the Gates, Pilavin, and Fair families; and lifelong Red Sox and Celtics fan. A private funeral and burial will take place on Sunday, August 16th at Sharon Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Lewis to support: Dr. David Reardon's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Massachusetts 02284. To give online, please visit www.dfci.org/give or Dr. Laura Frain, MD/Department of Aging, The Development Office, Brigham and Women's Hospital, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. To give online, please visit https://give.brighamandwomens.org/all-give/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020