PARK, Lewis E. A lifelong Milton resident, passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 40 years of the late Jean (Matthew) Park. Loving father of Jodi Park, Sarah and Wayne Slayton, all of Plymouth, Heather Bears of Milton and the late Dennis and Jeffrey Park. Brother of Doris and David Little of Canada, Leslie and Brenda Park of FL, and the late Bobby Park, Priscilla O'Brien, Marion Park and Donald "Pixie" Park. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and Shirley Devore, his cherished loving companion and best friend. Mr. Park served the Town of Milton for over 40 years, working closely with the Wire Dept. and the Fire Dept. WW II Marine Corps Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Please wear a mask and bring your own pen to sign the register book. A Graveside Service will be celebrated in Milton Cemetery, Monday morning at 10. Donations may be made in his memory to Milton Fire Dept. Relief Fund. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com
