STOLLER, Lewis P. Age 80, of Walpole, formerly of Norwood passed away surrounded by family on Monday, January 13, 2020. He leaves behind a loving wife Harriet (Frost) Stoller together for 51 years. Devoted father of Sherri Silverstein (Russ), Lara Stoller and Ben Stoller (Gina). Also survived by his grandchildren Andrew, Olivia and Charlotte Stoller. Cherished son of the late David & Bessie (Gordon) Stoller. Dear brother of the late Edward Stoller. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Ira Frost. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:30am. Burial in the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance at his late residence beginning on Thursday from 11am-3pm and 6pm-9pm and continuing Friday from 11am-4pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Fisher House Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 www.fisherhouseboston.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020