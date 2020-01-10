|
|
CABOT, Lewis Pickering 1937 - 2019 Collector, businessman and manufacturing executive, died on Friday, September 13th in Scarborough, Maine. He was 82. He was a resident of Bonita Springs, Florida and previously of Harpswell, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts.
Mr. Cabot was an important supporter of artists engaged with Color Field Painting and contemporary sculpture. He was a founding trustee of Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, New York, where he introduced founder Ralph Ogden to the work of sculptor David Smith. Mr. Cabot was a strong proponent of contemporary art in Boston and beyond in the 1960s and 70s, and was elected the youngest trustee of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in 1966, at the age of 29. He advocated and helped form a department of contemporary art at the MFA, which was controversial at the time. Other trusteeships included the Museum of American Folk Art (New York), the Portland (Maine) Museum of Art, the Maine College of Art, the Society of Arts and Crafts of Boston, the Philadelphia Maritime Museum, the Maine Maritime Museum and the Maine State Music Theater, and Mr. Cabot was on the visiting committee of the Harvard University Art Museum.
His circle included Clement Greenberg, Kenworth Moffett, Michael Fried, Charles Millard, Karen Wilkin, and Andr? Emmerich. He enjoyed lifelong friendships with many artists and fellow collectors, including Sir Anthony Caro, Tim Scott, Kenneth Noland, Jules Olitski, Helen Frankenthaler, Darryl Hughto, Susan Roth, Ruud Kuijer, James Wolfe, J. Welles Henderson, and David Mirvish.
Other associations included the New York Yacht Club, the Portland (Maine) Yacht Club, and the Manchester (Massachusetts) Yacht Club. In addition, he was a member of the Somerset Club of Boston and the Metropolitan Club of Washington, D.C.
Mr. Cabot purchased the Southworth Machine Company of Portland, Maine, in 1977. Over the course of the next three decades, he transformed a New England producer of papermill systems into an international leader in the material handling industry. He served as Chairman of the Board of Southworth International Group from 1977 to 2011. In addition, he served as a director of the Material Handling Institute Roundtable from 1988 to 2007. In 2017, he was awarded the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award for lifetime contributions to the material handling industry. He brought an art connoisseur's eye to manufacturing, insisting that his products be finished in a myriad of bright colors and decorating his offices with collages and sculptures created out of discarded machine shop molds. Customers would occasionally call to express curiosity when they received industrial equipment painted in bright shades of yellow, pink, and purple.
Born in The Hague, The Netherlands, on September 6, 1937, Mr. Cabot was educated at the Groton School (Class of 1956), Harvard College (Class of 1961) and Harvard Business School (Class of 1964).
He is survived by his wife Susan Knight Cabot, by his daughter Elizabeth Cabot, and by his sons Edward O. Cabot, Timothy P. Cabot, James E. Cabot and Alexander L. Cabot, by nine grandchildren and by his brother John G.L. Cabot and sister Elizabeth Cabot Lyman. He is survived by his first wife Judith Ogden Thomson. He was predeceased by his sister Marjorie Cabot-Enriquez. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Memorial Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts at 11.00 am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020