John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
LEWIS S. "LEW" RUSSELL Jr.

LEWIS S. "LEW" RUSSELL Jr. Obituary
POSTPONEMENT RUSSELL, Lewis S. Jr. "Lew" Lew passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. The Russell family looks forward to sharing the life of Lew with all of their family and friends. Therefore, Lew's family has chosen to re-schedule the Celebration of Lew's Life (originally scheduled for March 30) to June 21, 2020 at 2:30 at the First Parish in Wayland, 225 Boston Post Road, Wayland Center. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated information, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
