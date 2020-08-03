Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Saint Agnes Church
186 Woburn Street
Reading, MA
View Map
SCHENA, Lewis Jr. "Chuck" Of Reading, beloved husband of Nancy (Ames) Schena, August 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Devoted father of Matthew C. Schena and his wife Kimberly, Andrew T. Schena and his wife Erin and Allyson V. Lauziere and her husband Scott. Cherished grandfather of Ryan and David Schena, Tayler Finegan, and Madison and Ashley Schena. Beloved son of the late Lewis and Jeanette (Lombardi) Schena. Loving brother of Paul Schena and the late Janet Cook. Brother-in-law of Charles H. Ames and his late wife Janet, Richard Ames and his wife Linda, Robert Ames and his wife Cheryl, Kristine Notarangelo and her husband Frank, Barbara Dryer and her husband John and Paul Ames and his wife Kathy. He is also the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Chuck's Eternal Life will be held on Friday, August 7th, at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 12:30pm. Please go directly to church. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Chuck's Family at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the Funeral Home, and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines per Massachusetts regulations. 40% of Funeral Home capacity will be allowed in at one time. Parking attendants and elevator are available. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Chuck's Memory to the MSPCA Ashton's Fund at MSPCA Equine & Farm Animal Center, Attn: Ashton's Hope Fund, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or to Help Support Erin and Andrew's Charity Run at Charity.GoFundMe.com/Donate/Project/Ronald-McDonald/House/Boston/Harbor3/ErinFoley-Schena For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
