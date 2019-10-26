|
KELLY, Liam Patrick Of West Roxbury, formerly of Roscommon, Ireland. October 25, 2019, age 67, after a difficult struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Loving father to Lauren Trimble and her husband David, Deirdre Madden and her husband Mick, and Matthew Kelly. Loving grandad to Kieran, Claire, John, Aine, and Michael. Beloved brother of Sean Kelly and his wife Eileen, Maureen Duffy and her husband Willie, Patrick Kelly and his wife Anne, Teresa Kelly, and Mattie Kelly and his wife Caroline. Also survived by 14 nieces and nephews in Ireland, as well as Brendan Kelly and his wife Kaley, Christine Kelly and Marie Kelly of West Roxbury who loved spending time with him. Heartfelt thanks to his many attentive and kind caregivers, including Geraldine Murray. Dad was blessed to spend his final days with his three children and all of his brothers and sisters by his side. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11:30am. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019