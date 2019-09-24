|
CRONIN, Lianne Marie Age 79, died peacefully Sunday, September 22nd in Providence, RI. She was born in Cambridge in 1940, the daughter of George and Ruth (Boyd) Cronin. Lianne graduated from Matignon High School in 1957, and continued her education at Regis College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Math and Physics in 1961. Lianne quietly spent the next several decades breaking the glass ceiling in the field of Computer Technology first at Honeywell and then at Stratus. Her work ethic and integrity strongly influenced the lives of her cherished nieces, Deirdre Cronin Vorih and Maura Cronin Spector. Lianne enjoyed traveling, whether it was a leisurely drive up the Coast of Maine, touring the Rockies or one of her many trips abroad. Music was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved the symphony, opera, playing the piano and singing in choirs. Whether it was Ave Maria or Puff the Magic Dragon, you could always hear Lianne's voice loud and clear. For many years she was actively involved with Toastmasters, St. Michael's Parish and her alma mater, Regis College. Always keen on trying new things and even as an adult, she tried fencing, ice skating and one ill-fated ski lesson. Lianne enjoyed the companionship of her friends, family and most of all "Mum" her beloved mother. She leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, George and Mary Cronin of Niantic, CT, her niece Deirdre of Niantic, CT and her niece Maura of Barrington, RI. She also leaves her grandnieces and nephews; Katherine, Sarah, John, Sam and Sadie. In lieu of a Funeral Service and to honor Lianne's love of the arts, memorial gifts in her memory can be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra bso.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019