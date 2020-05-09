|
|
KAFKA, Libby F. Passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 96. Libby, a life long Sharon resident, was born on May 18, 1923 to Louis and Mae Dubinsky and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, M. Milton Kafka, her brother Aaron Dubinsky and sister Edith Jorde. Libby and her family owned and operated the Sunset Lodge in Sharon, where she met her future husband Milton. Libby is survived by her loving children, Representative Louis Kafka and his wife Anita, Millie Egan and her husband Jim, Benjamin Kafka, Kenneth Kafka and his wife Karen and Hirsh Kafka and his wife Sue; twelve much loved grandchildren, Charlie Cohen and his wife Ossie, Amy Cohen and her husband Christopher Stapels, Ari Kafka and his wife Penina, Maeci Cunningham and her husband Sean, Joshua Egan and his wife Jill, Jason Egan and his wife Julie, Rachel Kafka and her husband Nate Hennagin, Molly Kafka, Katie Carli and her husband Tom, Brooke Kafka, Adam Kafka and his wife Shannon, Andrew Kafka and his wife Jen, twenty-nine GG's (Libby's most precious great-grandchildren), and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Libby was very active in community theater as an actor, singer, dancer as well as volunteering over thirty years at the Actor's Collaborative, Foxboro Orpheum and MMAS. Expressions of sympathy in Libby's memory may be made to MMAS, PO Box 1283, Mansfield, MA 02048 or online at www.mmas.org Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. For further information and details, please visit www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020