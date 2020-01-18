|
|
CARLIN, Libby H. (Schloss) Of Dedham, formerly of Newton, entered into rest January 18, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Herbert S. Carlin. Devoted mother of Steven H. Carlin and his wife Robin, Karen L. Carlin, and the late Bruce M. Carlin and Patricia L. Miller. Survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, SHARON, on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11:45 AM. Memorial observance at the home of Steven and Robin Carlin, Mon., 4-8 PM. Expressions of sympathy in Libby's memory may be made to PAWS New England at pawsnewengland.com Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
617-232-9300 stanetsky.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020