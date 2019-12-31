|
|
STERN, Libby (Rifkin) Died peacefully in Newton, MA on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Stern. Loving mother of Carol, Robert (Frances Arnold), and Theodore (Kathryn Greenthal). Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven. She was a registered nurse who worked at Bellevue Hospital, where she met her future husband while he trained as a physician. A skillful volunteer, she was particularly active in the Community Committee of the Brooklyn Museum, the Visiting Nurses Association, and the Prospect Park South community, where she lived with her family for several decades. With a love of the outdoors, she was an avid gardener and golfer. Libby had a wide circle of friends and is most remembered for her welcoming nature, warmth, good humor, and generosity. To the end, she was always asking what she might do for those in need. Contributions in her name may be made to NYU Medical School (Department of Psychiatry) or to the Bellevue School of Nursing. Funeral arrangements are private. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020