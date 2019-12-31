Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for LIBBY STERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LIBBY (RIFKIN) STERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LIBBY (RIFKIN) STERN Obituary
STERN, Libby (Rifkin) Died peacefully in Newton, MA on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Stern. Loving mother of Carol, Robert (Frances Arnold), and Theodore (Kathryn Greenthal). Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven. She was a registered nurse who worked at Bellevue Hospital, where she met her future husband while he trained as a physician. A skillful volunteer, she was particularly active in the Community Committee of the Brooklyn Museum, the Visiting Nurses Association, and the Prospect Park South community, where she lived with her family for several decades. With a love of the outdoors, she was an avid gardener and golfer. Libby had a wide circle of friends and is most remembered for her welcoming nature, warmth, good humor, and generosity. To the end, she was always asking what she might do for those in need. Contributions in her name may be made to NYU Medical School (Department of Psychiatry) or to the Bellevue School of Nursing. Funeral arrangements are private. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LIBBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -