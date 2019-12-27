Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
LIBERATA (COLONNESE) GRACILIERI

LIBERATA (COLONNESE) GRACILIERI Obituary
GRACILIERI, Liberata (Colonnese) Of Medford, December 25th. Beloved wife of the late Ulise Gracilieri. Devoted mother of Robert Gracilieri and his late wife Rhonda. Loving Nonna of Jason Gracilieri and his wife Julie, and Jennifer Donaghey and her husband Paul. Loving great-grand-Nonna to Lucia and Adelaide Gracilieri and Sean, Christian and Emma Donaghey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 3rd, from 9 through 11 AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Liberata's name to the , 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
