ROSATO, Libero L. Of Somerville, August 11th. Beloved husband of 68 years to Flora (Nardone) Rosato. Devoted father of Lisa Mitrano and her husband Erasmo "Ray" of Somerville. Loving Nonno of Marisa Bortlik and her husband Christopher, Damian Mitrano and his wife Elizabeth, Paul A. Mitrano and his wife Miranda, and Michael L. Mitrano and his wife Natasha. Loving Great-Nonno of Kayla, Jessica, Liliana, Sophia, Thomas, Anthony, Alex, Adrianna, Christian and Henry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, August 18th, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 10AM. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend must register online at www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event. Services will conclude with Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Libero's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Massachusetts Free Masons Association, at massfreemasonry.org To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020