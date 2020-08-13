Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
399 Medford St.
Somerville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LIBERO ROSATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LIBERO L. ROSATO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LIBERO L. ROSATO Obituary
ROSATO, Libero L. Of Somerville, August 11th. Beloved husband of 68 years to Flora (Nardone) Rosato. Devoted father of Lisa Mitrano and her husband Erasmo "Ray" of Somerville. Loving Nonno of Marisa Bortlik and her husband Christopher, Damian Mitrano and his wife Elizabeth, Paul A. Mitrano and his wife Miranda, and Michael L. Mitrano and his wife Natasha. Loving Great-Nonno of Kayla, Jessica, Liliana, Sophia, Thomas, Anthony, Alex, Adrianna, Christian and Henry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, August 18th, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 10AM. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend must register online at www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event. Services will conclude with Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Libero's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Massachusetts Free Masons Association, at massfreemasonry.org To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LIBERO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -