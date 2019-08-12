|
|
EOUSE, Lila Of Hopedale, formerly of West Roxbury, August 10, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Wadea (Matook). Dear sister of Rose Saltzman and her husband Ira of West Roxbury and the late Anthony Eouse Jr., George Eouse, Mitchell Eouse, Emily Schroeder and Jeanette Boudreau. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visitation in the Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lila's memory may be made to the Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019