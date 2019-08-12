Boston Globe Obituaries
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of St. John of Damascus
300 West St.
DEDHAM, MA
View Map
LILA EOUSE

LILA EOUSE Obituary
EOUSE, Lila Of Hopedale, formerly of West Roxbury, August 10, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Wadea (Matook). Dear sister of Rose Saltzman and her husband Ira of West Roxbury and the late Anthony Eouse Jr., George Eouse, Mitchell Eouse, Emily Schroeder and Jeanette Boudreau. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visitation in the Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lila's memory may be made to the Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
