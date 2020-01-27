|
LEE, Lila (Cutshall) Of North Andover, MA. Age 87, died Thursday, January 23rd at Lawrence General Hospital. Lila was born in Guys Mills, PA on a small family farm with five siblings. Her childhood closely resembled the television show "The Waltons" in its simplicity, rural character, and close-knit family ties. Lila married Philip H. Lee, Jr. in 1950 after meeting him at the Crawford County Fair while serving pie. They had five sons. Lila and Philip eventually relocated to Andover, MA when Philip was hired to teach at Merrimack College. He went on to become dean of the business school. After their divorce in 1976, Lila started working as a home health aid for the Visiting Nurse Association. She also graduated from Fazio Beauty School in Lawrence and became a licensed cosmetologist. Lila obtained a degree in Gerontology from Northern Essex Community College and used her education to help her patients conduct life reviews in the hospice program. Lila's career spanned more than 25 years, and she helped hundreds of patients and their families cope with the aging process and terminal illness. Her patients adored her and she adored them. Lila was proud of her health services career but her greatest joy was her children. Lila lived a vibrant life and touched many people. In her younger days, she was very active in the Methodist church and her faith sustained her through many trials. Her motto, which will be engraved on her tombstone, was "She tried." Lila is survived by three sons, Dr. James D. Lee of Charlotesville, VA, Eric H. Lee of Prescott, AZ, and Christopher A. Lee of North Andover, MA. Lila also leaves three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Philip H. Lee, III (2019) and Mark A. Lee (1989). Lila is survived by three siblings, Robert and Eleanore Cutshall of Pittsfield, PA, Shirley and Pressley Campbell of Meadville, PA, and Bernice Miceli of Riverside, CA. She was predeceased by two siblings, Richard Cutshall and Autumn Nesbitt. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA on Thursday, January 30, 2020 between 5pm and 7:30pm. Interment will be private. A joyful Celebration of her Life will be held in May, her birth month. A date and location will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity close to your heart.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020