BREEN, Lillian A. Passed away on February 14, 2020 at the age of 63. She was the devoted wife of Larry Breen of 37 years, the loving mother of Peter Breen of Somerville and Michelle Breen of Hanover, the sister of Nancy Mahoney of Quincy and Grace Kibbee of Marshfield and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Lillian Pompeo. Lillian grew up in Milton, Massachusetts while attending Ursuline Academy in Dedham and Stonehill College in South Easton. As a teenager, she enjoyed working for the Milton Fire Department and the Milton Movie Theater. Following graduation, she began working at State Street Bank, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Larry. Lillian passionately loved her family, especially her children Peter and Michelle, her Catholic faith and the ocean – in particular the family beach house at Humarock. She was happiest during the summers at her family beach house, growing up there as a youth and continuing to spend joyous times there with her husband and children. She particularly enjoyed looking for sea glass with Peter and Michelle, long walks on the beach with her husband, Fourth of July bonfires, and family cookouts and Italian feasts cooked by her mom. In addition, she treasured her many friendships, some dating back to her youth in Milton and others formed in her many activities in Hanover supporting her children's interests. Lillian was a courageous, caring, loving woman who was loved by everyone with the good fortune to have come in contact with her. She will be greatly missed by us all. Lillian's family would like to express their gratitude to the health care professionals at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in particular Doctor Eric Stephen Winer, Mary Gerard and Chisolm Ebele for the care and love they provided Lil and for giving her family more time to enjoy with her. Visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, HANOVER, on Wednesday, from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 9 AM, at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover Street, Rte. 139, Hanover. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. At the request of the family, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Lillian's memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118, or to NAMI Plymouth, PO Box 1398, Marshfield, MA 02050. For directions and to sign Lillian's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020