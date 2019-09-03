|
IPPOLITO, Lillian A. (Melito) Of Mansfield, formerly of Canton and Hyde Park, passed peacefully on September 1st, surrounded by her loving family, and close friends at the age of 80. Loving daughter of the late Raphael and Adeline Melito. Devoted mother of Annette Mayo and her late husband Rick of Canton, Frank R. and his wife Maureen of Norwood, and Michael P. and his wife LisaMarie of Tewksbury. Cherished sister of the late Viola Murphy and her surviving husband Richard, and the late Loretta Mitchell and her surviving husband Paul. Loving "nana" of Shannon, Allie, Michael, Matthew, and Adam. Great-grandmother of Holden and nana Lil of Cathy, Michael, Haley, and Kylie. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday evening, 4-7 p.m. at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to www.vnacare.org or www.partnersathome.org For directions and guestbook, please visit:
