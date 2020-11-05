1/1
LILLIAN A. (VALLONE) LYNCH
LYNCH, Lillian A. (Vallone) Of Woburn, Saturday, November 4th, at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late James D. Lynch. Devoted mother of James Lynch, Jr. of CA, Janet K. Bailey, her husband David Gingras of VT, Judy A. Schuster, her husband Christopher of Groton. Loving "Grammy" of Kate Bailey and Benton Taylor of VT, Abigail, Julia, "CJ," Christopher and James. Dear sister of the late Anthony Vallone. Lillian is also survived by her beloved dog companion, "Alfie." Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801. Remembrances may be made in Lillian's honor to the Woburn Historical Society, 7 Mishawum Rd., Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
