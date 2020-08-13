Boston Globe Obituaries
LILLIAN A. SINGER

LILLIAN A. SINGER Obituary
SINGER, Lillian A. Of Auburndale, formerly of Boca Raton, FL, and New York, on August 7th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Singer. Devoted mother of Carol Singer Bricklin and her husband Daniel Bricklin of Newton and Gary Singer and his wife Susan Olshansky Singer of New Canaan, CT. Loving sister of the late Rosalind Blankenheimer. Dear grandmother of Rachel Bricklin and her husband Matthew Duane, Adina Bricklin and her husband Alexander Keift, Jessica Singer and Hannah Singer. Great-grandmother (Gigi) to Nora and Bryce Duane and Theia. The funeral was a private ceremony on Zoom held on Sunday afternoon, August 9th and the interment was held at the Polonnoe Cemetery, 776 Baker Street West Roxbury, MA. Remembrances may be made to the Friends of Tanglewood, Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 or Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 81889, Dallas, TX 75380. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
