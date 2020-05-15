|
|
MAURIELLO, Lillian Ann (Cardile) Of Wakefield. May 12. Wife of Ronald Mauriello. Mother of Ronald Mauriello and husband James Dailey of Wakefield, Michael Mauriello and wife Ana of Merrimack, NH, Deborah Manfra and husband Michael of Tewksbury and Edward Mauriello and wife Michelle of Wakefield. Also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sister of the late Joan Cardile. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements, McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020