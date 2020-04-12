|
ARONSON, Lillian 102 year-old Sergeant First Class (Retired) 20 year U.S. Army Veteran on April 10, 2020 of Bedford, formally of Brookline and Salem. Predeceased by her parents Ida & Samuel Aronson, sisters and brothers-in-law Ada & George Goodwin, Flossie & Roy Gelin, Ruth & Joshua Yonis, Rhoda & Milton Kellerman, and Dorothy & Max Blair. She was the beloved Aunt of Donna (Marvin Berman) Bean-Berman, Barry & Kathy Blair, Patricia & Harry Stewart, Arthur & Mary Kellerman, Elaine & William DellaCroce, Daniel & Julie Kellerman, Doreen Goodwin, Cynthia & Steve Linsky, Ralph Yonis, Linda (the late Robert) Weaver, Sheri & Jay Yonis Demir, Helaine & Daniel Berg, Dana Gelin, Roberta Gelin, and Michael Gelin. Great Aunt and Great, Great Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many extended family and friends. A special thank-you to the entire staff of the Edith Nourse Rodgers Memorial Veterans Hospital, especially Building 4A for their outstanding care and service, not only to Lillian but to all the veterans in their care. Funeral service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edith Nourse Rodgers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Attn. Building 4A Activities, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, Massachusetts 01730, or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020