BARMAKIAN, Lillian (Tatigian) Of Winchester and Oak Bluffs, November 16, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Diran Levon Barmakian. Devoted mother of Sima Seymourian and her husband Bruce, Liane Bush and her husband Edward, Krista Janigian and her husband Marc and Deanna Barmakian and her husband Michael Jimenez. Cherished twin sister of Sylvia Barmakian and sister-in-law of Vahan Barmakian. Beloved aunt of Adreena, Adam, and Nyree Valdes and her husband Eduardo. Beloved grandmother of Ariana, Jacob, Gabi, Talene, Isabel, Greta, Leo, Lily, Diran and Berj and grandaunt of Evan, Emil, and Oliver.
Funeral Service and Cemetery Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Armenian Eye Care Project, eyecareproject.com
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, current federal and state public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone's safety. For complete notice, please refer to bedrosianfuneralhome.com