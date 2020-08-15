|
BERENSON, Lillian (Kaizerman) Passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on August 14, 2020 at Hebrew SeniorLife. She was born in Boston to the late Barney and Sadie Kaizerman. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Berenson. Loving sister of Rose Vigor and her late husband Seymour, the late Manuel Kaizerman and his late wife Rosilyn, and the late Haskell Kaizerman. In addition to her sister Rose, she is survived by her nieces Susan Gooltz and Cheryl Vidal, her nephews Mark Kaizerman and his wife Michelle, Robert Kaizerman and his wife Maria, Paul Palosky and his wife Barbara, Lewis Palosky, and Lester Yanowitz. She was loved by her great-nieces and nephews Michael Gooltz and his wife Terri, Stephanie Gooltz, and Samantha Vidal and her husband Kevin Murphy. Although Lillian's body declined as she aged, her mind never did. She entertained her family with stories only a centenarian could recount, sharing memories of watching the horse-drawn fire trucks from her stoop in the South End, her family's entrepreneurial pursuits during the Great Depression, violence in Atlanta during desegregation, and weathering Hurricane Charlie from a shelter in Florida. Even at 101, she could perfectly recite poems and jokes she learned as a child as well as many inappropriate Yiddish phrases. Her storytelling and kind spirit will be missed. A special thank you to all of her caregivers at Hebrew SeniorLife and to Marianne Mitchell. Graveside services at American Friendship Cemetery, West Roxbury will be private. Donations may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or the Fuller Village Housing Corp Benevolent Fund, 1399 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, MA 02186.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020