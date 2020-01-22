|
BIELSKI, Lillian C. (Jankowski) Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, passed away on January 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of late Matthew Bielski. Devoted mother of the late Nancy Bielski. Cousin of Jeannette P. Shilo of Norwood. Godmother of Paul Shilo of Millis and Jerry Pesta of Millis. Sister of the late Agnes J. Gradzewicz and Helen J. Balen. Daughter of the late Konstanty and Mary (Stravinski) Jankowski. Dear friend of Joan and Heinz Baum of Canton and Helen Donohue of Norwood. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham and Cancer Center. Also the family would like to thank all her caregivers that cared for her over the past year. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10am-12 noon at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Home Service will be held at 12:15pm on Saturday followed by a Burial at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020