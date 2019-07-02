Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main St.
MALDEN, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main St.
MALDEN, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
LILLIAN C. (DESIMONE) IMBRIANO

LILLIAN C. (DESIMONE) IMBRIANO Obituary
IMBRIANO, Lillian C. (DeSimone) Of Stoneham, July 1, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur L. Imbriano, Sr. Beloved mother of Arthur L. Imbriano Jr. & his wife Eleanor of Stoneham, Louis A. Imbriano & his wife Katia of Charlotte, NC, Paul A. Imbriano & his wife Susan of Rowley, & Cheryl Angelo Guarracino & her husband Carmine of Lynnfield. Dear mother-in-law of the late Richard Angelo. Predeceased by 6 sisters & 2 brothers. Cherished grandmother of Arthur Imbriano, III & his wife Kristina, Alexander Imbriano, Patricia Santisi & her husband Paul, Paul & Dillon Imbriano, Cara Gizzi & her husband Peter, Lindsey Guarracino & her husband John, & Michaela Schelzi & her husband Jeffrey. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, July 9th, at 8:45am, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to , 330 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
