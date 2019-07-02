|
IMBRIANO, Lillian C. (DeSimone) Of Stoneham, July 1, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur L. Imbriano, Sr. Beloved mother of Arthur L. Imbriano Jr. & his wife Eleanor of Stoneham, Louis A. Imbriano & his wife Katia of Charlotte, NC, Paul A. Imbriano & his wife Susan of Rowley, & Cheryl Angelo Guarracino & her husband Carmine of Lynnfield. Dear mother-in-law of the late Richard Angelo. Predeceased by 6 sisters & 2 brothers. Cherished grandmother of Arthur Imbriano, III & his wife Kristina, Alexander Imbriano, Patricia Santisi & her husband Paul, Paul & Dillon Imbriano, Cara Gizzi & her husband Peter, Lindsey Guarracino & her husband John, & Michaela Schelzi & her husband Jeffrey. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, July 9th, at 8:45am, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to , 330 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019