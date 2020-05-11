Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
LILLIAN C. (HIGGINS) RILEY

LILLIAN C. (HIGGINS) RILEY Obituary
RILEY, Lillian C. (Higgins) In Milford, formerly of Dorchester and Framingham, passed away on May 8, 2020. Devoted mother of William, Riles, Robert, Debra and Kathleen. Loving grandmother of Meghan, Shannon and Aiden. Daughter of the late Leo and Mae (McCormack) Higgins. Lillian is survived by two of her nine siblings, Roberta (Adams) Anglin and John Adams, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lillian may be made to St. Patrick Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
