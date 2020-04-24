|
|
CABRAL, Lillian (Carreiro) Of Somerville, April 24, 2020 at age 93. Devoted wife of the late Humbert P. Cabral. Loving mother of Maura Cabral of Cambridge and Claudia Cabral of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Marisa Lee of Wakefield. Beloved sister of the late Eleanor Benoit of Lexington, Clotilde Souza of Somerville and Nicholas Carreiro of Gloucester. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lillian's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020