DARMAN, Lillian Of Franklin, MA, passed away in the early morning hours of June 14, 2019. Born and raised in Apponaug, RI (and she never let anyone forget that!), Lillian lived the majority of her life in West Roxbury, MA. Beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Darman. Devoted mother of Gail E. Millerand her partner Robert Feigen, David H. Darman and Leonard C. Shwom and the late Susan L. Shwom. Cherished grandmother of Jackie Miller, Joel Miller, Naomi Shwom, and Miriam Darman. Loving sister of the late Nancy Berman and the late Helen Samuels. Lillian was incredibly sharp-witted and brightened up any room she entered. She had an extraordinarily keen fashion sense and made friends everywhere she went, always keeping everyone who knew and loved her on their toes. Funeral Services will be held at the Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Sunday, June 16 at 12:00pm. Interment will be in Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observances will be held at the home of Gail Miller & Robert Feigen. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's name may be made to the . Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019