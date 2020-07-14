Boston Globe Obituaries
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Parish
54 Esty St
Ashland, MA
View Map
LILLIAN DIANE (ZAIKIS) MCCARRICK

McCARRICK, Lillian Diane (Zaikis) Age 81 of Ashland, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Van Brunt) Zaikis. Graduate of St. Peter Lithuanian School in South Boston. She worked at Bethany Healthcare Center, St. Patrick's Manor, and Countryside Nursing Home, all in Framingham, as well as the Metrowest Medical Center, Stroke Unit.

Lillian is survived by four children, Robert McCarrick, Jr. of Ashland, Teresa McCarrick of Ashland, James McCarrick and his fianc? Tammy Davis of Upton, and Thomas McCarrick and his wife Katherine Patino of Framingham, one grandson, Robert McCarrick, III, two sisters, Elaine Nave and Frances Taylor. She was the sister of the late Robert R. Zaikis and Rita Zaikis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 18th at 9:00am in St. Cecelia's Parish, 54 Esty St., Ashland with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland. Please visit mataresefuneral.com for Covid-19 guidelines.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
