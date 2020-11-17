LEONARD, Lillian Dorothy (Salamone) Of Dedham, November 14, 2020. Loving mother of Joseph Leonard of Dedham, Amy Johnson of Franklin, Melissa Sullivan and her husband Michael of Dedham, and the late Robert A. Leonard. Grandmother of Kimberly and Christian Sullivan and Teresa and Sam Johnson. She will be remembered by extended family and friends for her art, love, determination, and giving nature. Funeral Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lillian's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
