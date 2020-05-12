|
ADLER, Lillian E. Passed away on May 7, 2020. She was the beloved sister of her late siblings, Anna, Charles, Teresa, & Helen. She is survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews.
Although Lilly was born in Roxbury, she lived most of her life in South Boston. She enjoyed seeing the ocean and the people walking along Carson Beach from her apartment windows. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends. Lilly was a giver in life and was always there for her family, beginning with taking care of her mom in her later years. She lovingly was a second mom when her family needed her. Lilly was always available with a smile, words of comfort and a cup of tea. She loved nothing more than spending time with her brother and sisters. One of her favorite times of the year was her sister Anna's big July 4th party where she could visit with extended family. Lilly was a Catholic and a devout believer in Jesus Christ. Lilly spread her love to four generations of family who will missed her dearly. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, all Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020