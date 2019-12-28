Boston Globe Obituaries
LILLIAN F. (WESTCOTT) FERRANTI

LILLIAN F. (WESTCOTT) FERRANTI Obituary
FERRANTI, Lillian F. (Westcott) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown, passed away on December 25th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Aldo Ferranti. Loving mother of John and his wife Rose of FL, Joseph and his wife Mary of Waltham and the late Aldo and his wife Frances of Waltham. Grandmother of Jason and Damon Ferranti, Mark, George, Stephen and Michael Silva, Katie and Kellieann DeRosa. Also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Margaret, Mary, Claire, Anna, Marie, Aubrey, John, Edward, James and Walter. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, Jan. 2nd from 9:00 - 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church. Interment to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lillian to The , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
