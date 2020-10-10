1/1
LILLIAN F. (GEARY) LETSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LETSON, Lillian F. (Geary) Of Milton, formerly of Everett and Braintree, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. In 1955, Lil met the love of her life Donald C. Letson, Sr. at a dance. One week after meeting, Don was deployed by the U.S. Army to Germany. The long distance romance blossomed via mail for two and a half years. The couple started their stateside romance upon Don's return and were married in 1960. Lil was the devoted mother of Donald, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Auburn, MA; Mark and his wife, Monique, of Hampton, CT; Maureen and her husband, Joshua of Greenwich, CT; and Timothy and his wife, Ayumi, of Newbury, MA. She was also the cherished grandmother to Erica, Tom, Kelsey, Justin, Charlie, Taylor, Kevin, Bryan, Owen, Patrick, Dylan, Katherine, and Naya. She was the dear youngest sister of the late Mildred Linehan, Joseph Geary, Mary Frackleton, and Barbara Horgan. She was the sister-in-law of Ruth Geary of Winchester, MA. As a young woman, Lil took on the role of the "cool aunt" to her nineteen nieces and nephews. She attended Everett High School and went on to graduate from Chandler School for Women. She was a retired employee of the United States Trustee's Office. Lil always made family top priority and enjoyed nothing more than cheering one of her children or grandchildren on and having the whole family together. In her retired years she and Don loved to travel. They visited all 50 states, 49 of them in their RV. They also traveled to Japan and Ireland, where Lil got to see the childhood homes of her mother and father. Also, Lil and Don especially enjoyed their twenty plus years in Key Colony, Florida. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton and Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The family would like to thank the staff of Berger 4 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale, MA for the excellent, loving care provided to Lil. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lil's name to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Lillian F. (Geary) LETSON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved