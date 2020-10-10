LETSON, Lillian F. (Geary) Of Milton, formerly of Everett and Braintree, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. In 1955, Lil met the love of her life Donald C. Letson, Sr. at a dance. One week after meeting, Don was deployed by the U.S. Army to Germany. The long distance romance blossomed via mail for two and a half years. The couple started their stateside romance upon Don's return and were married in 1960. Lil was the devoted mother of Donald, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Auburn, MA; Mark and his wife, Monique, of Hampton, CT; Maureen and her husband, Joshua of Greenwich, CT; and Timothy and his wife, Ayumi, of Newbury, MA. She was also the cherished grandmother to Erica, Tom, Kelsey, Justin, Charlie, Taylor, Kevin, Bryan, Owen, Patrick, Dylan, Katherine, and Naya. She was the dear youngest sister of the late Mildred Linehan, Joseph Geary, Mary Frackleton, and Barbara Horgan. She was the sister-in-law of Ruth Geary of Winchester, MA. As a young woman, Lil took on the role of the "cool aunt" to her nineteen nieces and nephews. She attended Everett High School and went on to graduate from Chandler School for Women. She was a retired employee of the United States Trustee's Office. Lil always made family top priority and enjoyed nothing more than cheering one of her children or grandchildren on and having the whole family together. In her retired years she and Don loved to travel. They visited all 50 states, 49 of them in their RV. They also traveled to Japan and Ireland, where Lil got to see the childhood homes of her mother and father. Also, Lil and Don especially enjoyed their twenty plus years in Key Colony, Florida. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton and Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The family would like to thank the staff of Berger 4 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale, MA for the excellent, loving care provided to Lil. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lil's name to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
