FISHER, Lillian (O'Connor) "Muffin," "Lil" and "Minka," age 81, formerly of Randolph, MA, Ft. Lauderdale and Tamarack, FL, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Visiting Hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH on Wednesday, January 15th from 4-7pm, followed by a eulogy ceremony at 7pm. For full service info, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020