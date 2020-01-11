Boston Globe Obituaries
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
LILLIAN (O'CONNOR) FISHER

LILLIAN (O'CONNOR) FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Lillian (O'Connor) "Muffin," "Lil" and "Minka," age 81, formerly of Randolph, MA, Ft. Lauderdale and Tamarack, FL, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Visiting Hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH on Wednesday, January 15th from 4-7pm, followed by a eulogy ceremony at 7pm. For full service info, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Lillian (O'Connor) FISHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
