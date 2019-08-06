Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main St.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main St.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner St.
Medford, MA
View Map
JANIAN, Lillian G. (Florino) Lifelong resident of Medford, August 5th. Beloved wife of the late Henry Janian. Devoted mother of Donna Janian. Loving aunt of Richard, Jr., Ronald, Robert, Darleen and Diane. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, August 9th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
