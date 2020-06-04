|
|
GREENE, Lillian Lillian Ezer Greene passed away peacefully at her home in Newton, Massachusetts on June 2 at age 96. She was born on March 21, 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts to Daniel and Bessie Ezer. Lillian was married on December 29, 1947 to her best friend and true love, Arnold Herbert Greene, who preceded her in death in 1994. Lillian was a talented artist and served as one of the first female draftspersons for the US Navy, working on plans for Liberty ships during World War II. Following her marriage, she helped her husband build a successful non-destructive testing business. Lillian moved to Newton in 1957, where she raised her three daughters and was a member of Congregation Mishkan Tefila. She loved cooking and baking, delighting family and friends with wonderful dinners and delicious cakes, pies and cookies. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, travel and quiet days on Cape Cod. Most of all, Lillian was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and cherished her family and she will be missed. She is survived by her three daughters Janis Greene Mendelson, Eileen Greene Braun (Richard) and Marjorie Greene Millyard (Harry); brother Stephen Ezer (Rosanne), five grandchildren (Jonathan, Stephanie, David, Lauren and Sydney), seven great-grandchildren (Finn, Ella, Ethan, Laina, Trevor, Benjamin and Samantha) and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on June 5. Lillian touched many lives and a celebration in her honor will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 617-232-9300 stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020