|
|
HUGHES, Lillian "Tiny" (Reisman) Of Chino Hills, CA, formerly from Sharon, MA, passed away at age 75 years. Tiny was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eva Reisman. She leaves her beloved husband, David Hughes, and sons, Peter and his wife Patricia, and son, Kevin, and granddaughter, Natalia. She also leaves her sisters, Carol Peck of Sharon, MA and Judith Porter of Braintree, MA, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, at the administration building, on June 30, Sunday, at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at the cemetery. Shiva will be immediately after at the home of Carol and Ed Peck. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to /Mass./New Hampshire Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019