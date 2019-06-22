Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at the home of Carol and Ed Peck
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN (REISMAN) HUGHES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LILLIAN (REISMAN) HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES, Lillian "Tiny" (Reisman) Of Chino Hills, CA, formerly from Sharon, MA, passed away at age 75 years. Tiny was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eva Reisman. She leaves her beloved husband, David Hughes, and sons, Peter and his wife Patricia, and son, Kevin, and granddaughter, Natalia. She also leaves her sisters, Carol Peck of Sharon, MA and Judith Porter of Braintree, MA, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, at the administration building, on June 30, Sunday, at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at the cemetery. Shiva will be immediately after at the home of Carol and Ed Peck. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to /Mass./New Hampshire Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now