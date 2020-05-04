Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
LILLIAN J. (BORGASANO) LOVECCHIO

LILLIAN J. (BORGASANO) LOVECCHIO Obituary
LOVECCHIO, Lillian J. (Borgasano) Of Dedham, passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Paul P. Lovecchio. Loving mother of Valerie Hall of Plainville, the late Michael Lovecchio and his wife Marilyn of Norwood and Paula (Lovecchio) Ray and her husband Joseph of Norwood. Adored grandmother of Deborah Tessier and her husband Stephen, Gina Weinstock and her husband David, Michael Lovecchio and his wife Anja, Brenda Miles and her husband Gavin, Carrieann Ray-Malfy and her husband Michael, Christine Ludwig and her husband Stefan, and Danielle Lovecchio. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, all of whom brought great joy to her life. Lillian had a zest for life, lived every day to the fullest, and brought joy to all she met. She lived a long, happy life, and loved being surrounded by her friends and family! If it were up to her, she would have been able to travel or go to a casino daily. Lillian was a strong, independent woman until the very end. We will greatly miss her tenacious spirit. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Due to the coronavirus (covid-19) guidelines put in place by Governor Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, all Services will be private.

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
