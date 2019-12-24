|
|
SEMENSI, Lillian J. "Lola" Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on December 18, 2019 at age 96. She was born November 4, 1923 in Stoughton, the daughter of Peter Lola and Eva Kweda. After graduating Stoughton High School, she joined the United States Navy Waves and proudly served her country during World War II. She married Joseph "Joe" Semensi of Randolph and supported him in his political career for over 60 years. Lillian enjoyed reading, sewing, arts and crafts, daily walks, swimming in the ocean on Cape Cod, and her loving cats.
A beloved wife, mother and nana, Lillian is survived by daughter Valerie J. Semensi of Cohasset; son Joseph J. "Jac" Semensi, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Franklin and their daughters Mia Semensi and Gina Semensi, both of Bellingham; and by daughter Linda Semensi Ahearn and husband Edward "Ned" Ahearn of Austin, Texas, their daughter Jill Dickinson and her husband Mike and son Edward also of Austin, Texas, and their daughter Karen C. Ahearn of Studio City, CA.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation from 9:00 - 10:00 AM on Friday, December 27th, at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St., Randolph. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 211 North Main Street, Randolph. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph.
Education was very important to Lil and Joe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lillian and Joseph Semensi Scholarship Fund. Any donations may be mailed to the Citizens Bank, 293 East Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038, Attn: The Lillian and Joseph Semensi Scholarship Fund.
For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019