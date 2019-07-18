|
|
JAGOLTA, Lillian "Lola" (Sikorski) Of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Nantucket and Saugus. Beloved wife of 63 years to Richard W. Jagolta, Sr. of Boca Raton. Devoted mother of Rich Jagolta, Jr. of Salem, Ken Jagolta of Boca Raton and Jay Jagolta and his wife Theressa of Ponte Verde Beach, FL. Cherished grandmother of Trip Jagolta, Katya Jagolta and Kyra Jagolta. Loving daughter of the late Walter F. and Helen (Kaminski) Sikorski. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering at Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Tuesday, July 23rd form 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Her Funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24th at 9:00 AM. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in Lola's memory may be made to Food Pantry, St. Ambrose Church, PO Box 999, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Lillian "Lola" (Sikorski) JAGOLTA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019