Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN JAGOLTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN "LOLA" (SIKORSKI) JAGOLTA


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN "LOLA" (SIKORSKI) JAGOLTA Obituary
JAGOLTA, Lillian "Lola" (Sikorski) Of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Nantucket and Saugus. Beloved wife of 63 years to Richard W. Jagolta, Sr. of Boca Raton. Devoted mother of Rich Jagolta, Jr. of Salem, Ken Jagolta of Boca Raton and Jay Jagolta and his wife Theressa of Ponte Verde Beach, FL. Cherished grandmother of Trip Jagolta, Katya Jagolta and Kyra Jagolta. Loving daughter of the late Walter F. and Helen (Kaminski) Sikorski. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering at Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Tuesday, July 23rd form 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Her Funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24th at 9:00 AM. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in Lola's memory may be made to Food Pantry, St. Ambrose Church, PO Box 999, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Lillian "Lola" (Sikorski) JAGOLTA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now