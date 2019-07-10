Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
at the home of Susan and Marc Orent (following burial until 8 PM)
Burial
Following Services
Lincoln Park Cemetery
1469 Post Road
Warwick, MA
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of Susan and Marc Orent
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of Susan and Marc Orent
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of Susan and Marc Orent
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of Susan and Marc Orent
LILLIAN JEAN (POMARANTZ) LEVIN

LILLIAN JEAN (POMARANTZ) LEVIN Obituary
LEVIN, Lillian Jean (Pomarantz) Of Brockton formerly of Stoughton, MA, entered into rest Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 99. She was the beloved wife of the late Morris Levin. Devoted mother of Susan Orent and her husband Marc, and the late Elyse Schneider and her surviving husband Dr. Harvey Schneider. Loving sister of Marjorie Zeman, the late Norman Pomarantz and the late Beatrice Matthews. Cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister-in-law of Philip Matthews. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, July 14th at 9:30AM, followed by interment at Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick, RI. Memorial observance will be at the home of Susan and Marc Orent following burial until 8PM, continuing on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
