KALLMAN, Lillian (Lebowitz) Age 90, formerly of Peabody, MA, passed away at her home in Manalapan, FL on September 19, 2019, where she lived with her daughter and son in law. She was a loving and giving daughter of Sylvia & Isadore Lebowitz, a devoted wife of Sidney Kallman (predeceased) for 64 years and a wonderful mother to Wayne Kallman (predeceased) (Tammy), Este Sylvetsky (Sam) and Rhonda Kallman (Matt). She was so proud of her amazing "Great Eight" grandchildren. Matthew Kallman, Benjamin Kallman, Allison Sylvetsky, Jonathan Sylvetsky, Stacey Sylvetsky, Callie Shanley, Alexander Shanley and Courtney Shanley. She also leaves behind a sister Ruth Roth of Cherry Hill, NJ, a sister in law Rhoda Krivelow of Peabody, MA, six nephews and a niece. Lillian loved life and was always hopeful and optimistic. She truly cared about other's lives and was fortunate to spend time with those who meant the most. She was ambitious at home; in her younger days, she loved her work at RH Whites Department Store, Lynn Hebrew School, Beacon Carpets and Chamberlain Jr. College while effortlessly juggling three kids. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, traveling and catching up with her many close friends over the years. She was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by many! Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE, MA on Sunday, September 22 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Lawrence Avenue Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Donations in Lillian's memory can be made to American Diabetes Association or Hadassah. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019