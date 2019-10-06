Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
LILLIAN (MARK) KWONG

LILLIAN (MARK) KWONG Obituary
KWONG, Lillian (Mark) Of Allston, October 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Chat Hang Kwong. Devoted mother of Betty Joe and her husband Johnny of Arlington, TX, Raymond Kwong and his wife Becky of Greenwood, MS, Lydia Wong and her husband Samuel of New York, NY, Karen Chow and her late husband Louis of Brookline, MA, Richard Kwong of Arlington, TX, Cathy Mai and her husband Weifu "Matthew" of Greenwood, MS and Ryan Kwong and his wife Ginny of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Sister of Anthony Mark and his wife Judy of Fairhaven, MA and the late TK Mark, Ming Kong Mark, Etta Chin, John Mark, Louis Mark, Lincoln Mark, and Linda Lee. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Monday, October 7th (today) from 3-6:30pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 6:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Odd Fellow Cemetery, Greenwood, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lillian may be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01702. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
