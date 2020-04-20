|
|
DONAHOE, Lillian M. Of Revere, formerly of Somerville and St. Petersburg, FL, died April 18th, 2020 at the age of 88. Daughter of the late Joseph A. and E. Lilian (McLaughlin) Donahoe. Sister of Richard Donahoe and his wife Patricia of Peabody, Dorothy Donahoe of Revere, Jane Daly and her husband James of Melrose, Joseph Smith and his wife Virginia of Reading, and the late Joseph and Gerard Donahoe, Mary McLaughlin, Norrine Knight, and Judith Ardolino. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, as well as her very dear friends Kate and Bob Hargrove and their family of St. Petersburg, FL. Burial Service will be private, due to the ongoing public health crisis. Funeral arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020