FITZGERALD, Lillian M. (Hill) Of Medford, beloved wife of the late Richard J. Fitzgerald, age 90. Loving mother of Sheila J. Fitzgerald and her fiancé James O'Gorman of Whitman, Jacqueline A. and her husband Joseph W. Rebeiro of Wilmington and Kimberly H. Eustace and her companion David "Slip" Mahoney of Revere. Aunt of Karen DuPont of Daytona, FL. Cherished grandmother of Richie, Kristen, Brooke, Robert, Joey and Sonny. Dear great-grandmother of Molly and Maddox. She was also the sister of the late Helen Hill, Rita Hill, Gertrude Howe and David Hill and aunt of the late Lorraine "Penny" Hill. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD. Donations in Lillian's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information, please visit magliozzifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Lillian M. (Hill) FITZGERALD