HOFF, Lillian M. (Ford) Age 88, of Brockton, Dec. 26, 2019. Wife of the late Carl A. Hoff who died Nov. 30. Loving mother of Lillian Pilalas (John) of Middleboro, Stephen Hoff (Beth) of Plymouth, Denise Bosworth (the late Kevin) of Bridgewater, Carl Hoff (Jodi Ryan Hoff) of Brockton, Kathryn Ewell (Peter) of Rockland Dear grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 11 & sister of the late Raymond & Arthur Ford. All are welcome to Calling Hours Monday, Dec. 30, 4-8 p.m., in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, her Funeral Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home & Burial at Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit
www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019