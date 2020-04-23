|
NILES, Lillian M. Age 95, a resident of Arlington since 1968, formerly of Somerville, died peacefully on April 21, 2020. Lillian was the beloved wife of 65 years to Robert G. Niles and the loving mother of Robert and his wife Joann of Lakeville, Richard and his companion Darlene Rogers of Arlington, Paul and his wife Gael of Brewster, Joan Niles and her husband Paul Savignano of Peabody. She was the sister of Joseph Casperowicz and his wife Maureen of Framingham and the late Eleanor Kasilowicz. Lillian was also the dear grandmother of Colin and his wife Lisa, Jordan and his wife Alysa, Jill, Ashlin, Ariel, Rachel, Marissa and Brian and the great-grandmother of Juliette, Troy, Wes, Caroline, Levi, Ezra and Jack. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Private Service will be held at George L. Doherty Funeral Home, SOMERVILLE, followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. Lillian lived a wonderful life with the love of her husband Bob and her family. She was known for her great style, sense of humor and positive outlook on life. She especially enjoyed celebrating the holidays and preparing for her grand dinners. Lillian had a huge social life with many lifelong friends, from grammar school to high school, at St. Clements in Medford. Her love for the ocean brought her to Pompano Beach, FL every winter for over 25 years. She and Bob enjoyed traveling the world and Lillian always commented on what a great life they had together. We are at peace knowing that they are reunited together again. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Park Avenue Health Center in Arlington, where Lillian was a resident for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to the Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020