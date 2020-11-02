SALERNO, Lillian M. Age 86, of Lynnfield and formerly of Peabody, died Friday morning at Kaplan Family Hospice House
following a short illness. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Filippone) Salerno and the late Joseph Salerno. She was raised and educated in East Boston and Medford. She was a graduate of Medford High School, class of 1952. She attended Boston University as well as Fisher Junior College. She has lived in Lynnfield for the past ten years after over 40 years in Peabody. Lillian retired from the City of Boston and also worked at the Hilltop, Filenes and Boston Federal Savings Bank. She loved attending all her beloved grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities, whether it was sporting events, concerts, recitals, plays, musicals, award banquets or graduations. Many described her as the most supportive assistant coach not actually on the bench. Lillian enjoyed traveling. Her favorite trips were her yearly trips to Disney and many cruises with family. She was totally fascinated exploring every inch of each Disney park. Her all-time favorite trip was her Hawaiian cruise that explored every beautiful island. Lillian is survived by her two children, Denise Trueira and her husband David, Douglas Finnegan and his wife Nancy, her grandchildren David and Derek Trueira, Tyler and Jade Finnegan, her two great-grandchildren David and Dylan Trueira, her lifelong friend Valerie Costello (nicknamed Thelma to Lillian's Louise), and her beloved furry BFF Finn, who, in his 15 years, has never left Lillian's side. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph and Robert Salerno, along with a sister Marion Salerno. Visiting Hours: There will be a Celebration of Life Mass at St. Adelaide's Parish in Peabody, MA on Friday, November 6th at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA. It is requested that everyone attending Mass wear something blue in honor of Lillian because it was her favorite color. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online donations at www.CareDimensions.org View the online memorial for Lillian M. SALERNO